Guy Who Got Bullied By Willow Palin Calls Her A Homophobe

The man who was attacked on Facebook this week by Willow and Bristol Palin tells us he does NOTaccept their apology … claiming Willow uses homophobic language so often, she could be a homophobe.

TMZ spoke with ‘Tre‘ — the person who Willow called a ‘F**got’ after he criticized ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’ on his Facebook page.

Tre — who tells us he’s not gay — claims he was offended by the comments and felt bullied by both women … saying, ‘Willow called me a f**got in front of the whole world and my family.’

When asked if he thought Willow was a homophobe, Tre replied, ‘I think she might be … She says ‘queer’ and ‘gay’ so much … so probably … maybe.’

Although Bristol issued a public apology through Facebook on behalf of her and Willow — Tre says he’s yet to hear from either one of them. We asked Tre if he accepted the online apology and he told us, ‘No way … Maybe if it was sincere and honest from them straight to me, I would consider. But it would have to be direct.’

Tre concluded, ‘People are saying these are baby grizzlies defending Mama Bear … but how is she defending her family by calling us queers and low-lifes and f**gots?’

