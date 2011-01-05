5 Awesome New Gadgets at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (PHOTOS)

The Consumer Electronics Show is the ultimate event for technology geeks and gizmo enthusiasts—like the ultimate Comic Con for comic book fans. This year’s show begins this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In preparation for the Superbowl of technology, GlobalGrind put a list together of the coolest items to look for, plus the 5 coolest technologies that premiered at the CES and have already become a part of our daily lives.
Check the next pages to peep the coolest new hi-tech products!
Above: Google TV: Internet-enabled TV is the next big thing and there’s no bigger search engine than Google. The new platform is based on Google’s mobile operating system, Android, and would also include a version of the Chrome browser for using Web applications like Twitter or Picasa, Google’s online photo sharing and storage service. It’s like TV and the internet all in one!
Vizio Android Tablet and phone: The Via Tablet is an 8-inch, high-resolution screen beauty with three speakers, an IR blaster for using the Tablet as a remote, Wi-Fi, a front-facing camera for video conferencing, and an HDMI port. The Via Phone is expected to sport a 4-inch screen, a front-facing camera for video calls, and a rear-facing five megapixel camera.
3D Television: Samsung makes an awesome 3 dimension television, which creates the kind of angle that’s better suited to desktop and all-in-ones monitors. It has an LED backlit LCD, a touch screen remote and wifi capabilities.
Nintendo 3DS: This video gaming system is 3D-but you don’t have to wear the glasses! There is also motion sensing technology and it will play your old DS and DSi games. Stay tuned for some great 3D games to come.
Waterproof MP3 players: Now you can swim laps, hang out in the hot tub, or bring your mp3 player to the beach. Fitness Technologies will introduce the world’s smallest waterproof MP3 player at this year’s CES.
Recent Innovations: the Ebook: Tons of people have embraced the electronic book, like the Amazon Kindle, now you can download books straight to your machine without taking a trip to the store.
The Videogame Glove: Peregrine makes an amazing videogame controller than fits like a glove–literally. You don’t even have to struggle with buttons, just move your hand.
Flip camera: like a portable, compact video camera that you can take with you anywhere. These have been popping up and you probably know at least one friend who has one.
