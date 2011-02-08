Stephen Marley & Melanie Fiona ‘No Cigarette Smoking’ (NEW MUSIC)

Stephen Marley enlists Melanie Fiona for his laidback new jam ‘No Cigarette Smoking (In My Room)‘. The new single puts Fiona in touch with her reggae side over a nice Caribbean flavored instrumental. ‘No Cigarettes‘ will appear on Marley’s forthcoming album Revelation Part 1: The Root of Life slated to be released later this year. Her smooth vocals match rather nicely with Stephen’s rugged sound, making this another nice collab with Ms. Fiona. Props to Mimi.

