Carmelo Anthony: Kicks, Tats, Hair: New York’s New Knick

Since his days as an OrangeMan, Carmelo Anthony, New York’s New Knick, had a certain style and swagger we admired. When news spread of his trade to New York, we knew we had to do something on this gentleman baller’s style. His tattoo’s took on a life of their own, his hair, straight-back braids or zig-zag plaits, seemed like 1990’s throwback but were always forward leaning; and his kicks were sick. Anthony has a sneaker collection to kill for as well as possesses one of the rarest sneakers Nike ever published. That said, we wanted a closer look at what Anthony did with his style. After the jump, get ready for some history.

Since his days as a rookie with the Denver Nuggets, we’ve been enthralled by Carmelo Anthony’s style: his kicks collection had no equal.

These Air Jordan II Carmelo Anthony PE are perhaps the rarest Jordans on the planet.

Nike Air Jordan Melo M7, was launched in November 2010.

Nike Air Jordan Melo M6

Nike Air Jordan Melo M5 were launched in November 2008.

Nike Air Jordan Melo M4 launched in February 08.

Nike Air Jordan Melo M3, launched November 2006.

The Nike Air Jordan’s Carmelo 1.5s.

Carmelo Anthony wears a wave cap to shield his braids in 2009.

Carmelo Anthony wears maze-like braids during a game.

Carmelo sits court side wearing corn rows in the front and box braids in the back.

Carmelo catches his breath in zig-zag cornrows.

Carmelo sports criss-crossed braids at a game.

Carmelo Anthony in braids alongside Lebron James at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

