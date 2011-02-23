Halle Berry Is Ravishing In Red (PHOTOS)

(Halle Berry arriving at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Photo:FayesVision/WENN.com).

Halle Berry was an honoree last night at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Berry, looking ravishing and fresh after her child custody win, accepted the award which was presented by fellow actor and friend Samuel L. Jackson at the Lacoste sponsored event. Berry wore an Elie Saab dress. Check out more winning looks from the stars.