The Holy Guacamole Photos Of The Week (PHOTOS)

Ride The Wave…
Anti-government protesters destroy a vehicle belonging to government supporters during a protest outside Sanaa University in the Yemeni capital on Feb. 22. They were demanding the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
From 1,000 dead in Libya, to the protesting in Wisconsin, it seems this week was apbout keeping the fight alive. Once Hosni Mubarak fell from power, the revolution turned to Libya and now Moammar Gadhafi is public enemy number one in his own country.
As for the rest of the world, people continued on with their lives. People were freed from the New Zealand earthquake with smiles on thier face. And there was beautiful aurora borealis display (above the village of Ersfjordbotn near Tromso) in northern Norway. It was an amazing week in photos and we have the pictures to prove it.
.
Let Freedom Ring…
Two men celebrate after being pulled from the rubble of a building in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Never Stop Fighting…
Activists from India’s Bharatiya Janata Party shout as they take cover from a police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi.
Stranded…
107 pilot whales are stranded at Mason Bay on Stewart Island, New Zealand. After they were discovered dead and dying, it was decided to euthanize the ones that remained.
Standing With The Unions…
Wisconsin protesters keep up the fight as they camp inside the capital building.
The Night Sky…
The aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, are seen in the sky above the village of Ersfjordbotn near Tromso in northern Norway on Feb. 21. Aurorae are caused by the interaction between energetic charged particles from the sun and gas molecules in the upper atmosphere of the Earth.
Freedom Ride…
Anti-government protesters hoist a released political prisoner in the Pearl Square roundabout late on Feb. 22 in Manama, Bahrain. Dozens of prisoners were released on orders by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as the government continued talks with opposition leaders.
Fire Starter…
A policeman is in flames after a petrol bomb was thrown at him during riots in front of the parliament in Athens on Feb. 23. Protests against austerity measures flared in Greece as Prime Minister George Papandreou seeks to convince the cash-strapped country’s eurozone partners to extend the repayment of a massive rescue loan.
Sucker Punch…
Mark Melligen of the Philippines, right, takes a punch from Gabriel Martinez of Mexico during their 10-round welterweight fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. Melligen went on to win the fight by unanimous decision.
Shaken To The Core…
Murray and Kelly James look at their destroyed house in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Feb. 23, a day after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake collapsed buildings and killed dozens of people in the city.