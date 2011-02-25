The Holy Guacamole Photos Of The Week (PHOTOS)

Ride The Wave…

Anti-government protesters destroy a vehicle belonging to government supporters during a protest outside Sanaa University in the Yemeni capital on Feb. 22. They were demanding the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

From 1,000 dead in Libya, to the protesting in Wisconsin, it seems this week was apbout keeping the fight alive. Once Hosni Mubarak fell from power, the revolution turned to Libya and now Moammar Gadhafi is public enemy number one in his own country.

As for the rest of the world, people continued on with their lives. People were freed from the New Zealand earthquake with smiles on thier face. And there was beautiful aurora borealis display (above the village of Ersfjordbotn near Tromso) in northern Norway. It was an amazing week in photos and we have the pictures to prove it.