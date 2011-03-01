Rules For Dealing With The Police When You Are Drunk (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday morning, TMZ broke the story that Christina Aguilera was arrested with her boyfriend in West Hollywood. Turns out Xtina was busted for public intoxication and her boyfriend was arrested for driving under the influence. LAPD deputies determined Aguilera was ‘extremely intoxicated’ and because she was unable to care for herself, Aguilera was taken into custody.

According to California law Penal Code 647 being ‘drunk in public’ is prohibited. According to this law, you are ‘drunk in public’ if your level of intoxication makes you unable to care for your safety or the safety of others. If your level of intoxication interferes with, obstructs, or prevents others from using streets, sidewalks, or other ‘public ways,’ you are ‘drunk in public.’ The latter doesn’t apply to Christina—she wasn’t preventing anyone from using the sidewalks, streets or public ways. If anything, she was taken in for her own safety. As for the California law, it’s straight forward in it’s definition, of course all laws differ in each state.

Hopefully Christina didn't make the mistake others have made when dealing with the police. Some examples: mouthing off, being disrespectful, cursing and becoming physical. Those actions will definitely land you in the slammer. According to reports, Christina didn't exhibit that type of behavior.