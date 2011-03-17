Amber Rose Is Happy Wiz Khalifa Got A Woodie Last Night (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were at the 2011 mtvU Woodie Awards at the Austin Music Hall last night and the new couple weren’t afraid to show off their love. So much so that the “Behind The Shades” reality star got clever and sent a clever double entendre out via her twitter page.

Amber Rose tweeted, “I Hope My Husband gets a Woodie tonight.” While twitter went crazy, an hour later it was all cleared up when she tweeted, “Ooooh yea! I’m so Proud of u! @ My baby Won Kisses*”

Check out these photo of Wiz and Amber Rose on the red carpet.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose attend the 2011 mtvU Woodie Awards at the Austin Music Hall on March 16, 2011 in Austin, Texas.

