“Tha Carter IV” Cover Leaks, Lil Wayne And Rick Ross Team Up For “John” (VIDEO x PHOTOS)

With “Tha Carter IV” on its way in June (originally due in May before being pushed back last week), a new cover is making its rounds on the ‘net. The cover features an image of a young Waynedonning a cap and gown.

The image doesn’t stray far from the layout of “Tha Carter III,” which features an image of baby Wayne wearing a suit. We’re sure this isn’t the last of “Tha Carter IV” leaks, whether it’s another cover image or more songs from the upcoming release.

In other Wayne news, the rapper teamed up with Rick Ross for “Tha Carter IV” track “John” and released a video last night. Wayne and Ross spit over Rozay’s “I’m Not a Star” beat in the dark and smokey video, with a shirtless Wayne rhyming under a spotlight while Ross gives his verse in a wheelchair. Watch the video below.

The DOTR Presents: Lil Wayne – John Ft Rick Ross (Music Video) from The DOTR on Vimeo.

Lil Wayne performs during his “I Am Still Music” tour at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 28, 2011 in Uniondale, New York.

Lil Wayne performs with Nicki Minaj during his “I Am Still Music” tour at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 28, 2011 in Uniondale, New York.

Lil Wayne performs during his “I Am Still Music” tour at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 28, 2011 in Uniondale, New York.

Lil Wayne performs during his “I Am Still Music” tour at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 28, 2011 in Uniondale, New York.

