CHECKING TRIBECA: Grant Hill And Tamia Share A Kiss, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Kravitz & More (PHOTOS)

New York is celebrating 10 years of the TriBeCa Film Festival.

The film festival, which was born out of tragedy 10 years ago when the September 11th attacks caused a loss of vitality in the TriBeCa neighborhood, has turned into a star- studded event where numerous hip and trendy films make their debut.

All week long we will be checking in with TriBeCa to give you all the best photos and news from the festival. From Grant Hill sharing a kiss with this Wife Tamia, to Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz hitting the red carpet, we have it all.

Above: Festival founder Robert DeNiro poses with Julia Roberts.

Executive Producer and NBA Player Grant Hill and wife, recording artist Tamia Hill, share a kiss at the premiere of “Starting at the Finish Line: The Coach Buehler Story” during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at Tribeca Cinemas on April 22, 2011 in New York City.

Actress and producer Olivia Wilde attends the One For All Shorts Program during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Clearview Cinema on April 22, 2011 in New York City.

Paz de la Huerta attends the premiere of “God Bless Ozzy Osbourne” during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2011 in New York City.

Actress Rachel Bilson and designer Karl Lagerfeld attend the debut of Karl Lagerfeld & Rachel Bilson’s original film series inspired by Magnum Ice Cream during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at the IAC Building on April 21, 2011 in New York City.

Actor Jeremy Piven attends the premiere of “Angels Crest” during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 22, 2011 in New York City.

Actress Amy Smart attends the Mix Tape shorts program during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at AMC Loews Village 7 on April 23, 2011 in New York City.

Zoe Kravitz attends “The Union” premiere during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at North Cove at World Financial Center Plaza on April 20, 2011 in New York City.

Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress Hayden Panettiere attend the premiere of “Klitschko” during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 24, 2011 in New York City.

