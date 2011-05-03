Music, Money & Men: Jay-Z, Kanye & Pharrell At The Met Ball (PHOTOS)

When it comes to fashion, men do not have many options. This is because the silhouette of menswear in the western world has not graduated with the same speed and astonishment as its female counterpart. The last person to revolutionize womenswear in the 21st Century was Alexander McQueen. Prior to McQueen, it was Yves Saint Laurent who combined the masculine and the feminine and introduced women and the world to pret-a-porter, ready to wear, after he left Dior in the mid-20th Century.

Last night, McQueen was honored at the annual Met Costume Ball in celebration of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. Among the stars and satellites in chic clothes were a few men who took a step one for the team in terms of the representation of menswear at the event. Hamish Bowles, Vogue magazine’s Contributing Editor, was clad in head-to-toe tartan, perhaps in homage to McQueen.

Bowles’ magazine mate Andre Leon Talley arrived in a billowing caftan-djellaba type robe, a signature look he rocked in royal blue. John Legend (and Bowles) was one of the only males who wore McQueen, showing up in a traditional tux. Ditto Pharell, Kanye and Jay-Z who was dressed in a tux with a white jacket. Marc Jacobs and his business partner Robert Duffy both donned kilts, also a nod to McQueen who did more for the Union Jack and tartan than a whole lot of folks combined.

After the break, tartan and silk!

Above: Kanye West in Tory Burch.

[pagebreak]

Swizz Beatz wore Givenchy.

[pagebreak]

Vogue Contributing Editor Hamish Bowles in a plaid kimono and trousers by Alexander McQueen; and shoes, complete with tassels, by Louboutin.

[pagebreak]

YSL head designer Stefano Pilati and his date Florence Welch both wore Yves Saint Laurent.

[pagebreak]

Carmelo Anthony in a Versace Tux.

[pagebreak]

Pharrell wore a Yves Saint Laurent Tux.

[pagebreak]

John Legend wore Alexander McQueen.

[pagebreak]

Karl Lagerfeld.

[pagebreak]

Tom Ford in Tom Ford.

[pagebreak]

Marc Jacobs and business partner Robert Duffy both in kilts.

[pagebreak]

Andre Leon Talley in a djellaba.

[pagebreak]

Ama’re Stoudemire wore a Calvin Klein Collection tux.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in Tom Ford.

Also On Global Grind: