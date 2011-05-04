KICKIN’ IT WITH THE KARDASHIANS: Kourtney’s Body Rivals Kims And Kendall Drops It Low (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend Kris Humphries were spotted getting a little freaky on the beach in Mexico. While all that hot and sexy stuff was going on between the two lovebirds, Kourtney Kardashian spent time playing in the pool with her son Mason Disick.

Kourtney and baby Mason were spotted laughing and giggling in Puerto Mito, Mexico while on a family vacation. After playing in the pool, Kourtney and her boyfriend Scott Disick took baby Mason for a stroll on Mexico’s sandy beaches.

In other Kardashian news, more pictures of Kendall Jenner modelling for American Cheerleader have been released. As one of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall sure is making a name for herself in the modelling world. Her long legs, slim frame and long brown hair will probably take her far in the fashion industry.

Kourtney Kardashian plays in the swimming pool with her son Mason in Mexico.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Scott Disick take their son Mason for a walk on the beach in Mexico.

Kendall Jenner models for American Cheerleader magazine.

