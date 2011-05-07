The Blueprint of Hova’s Hair (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

The Carter’s recenty showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of the Arts Gala and while both Jay-Z and Beyonce were dressed amazingly ― Jay in a tuxedo by Tom Ford and Beyonce in a dress by Pucci ― many people wondered if Jay was growing his hair out because he is in the lab recording the new album with Kanye?

Jay-Z once said that when he gets into the studio to begin recording a new album, he has a tradition of letting his hair grow while he’s working. Jay-Z is normally known for his close cropped dark ceaser hairstyle, so when he is seen in public with anything different, people start asking questions.

But Jay has not always had the same exact hairstyle. In the beginning of Jay-Z’s career he switched the style up a bit and still stayed cool.

Take a look at the evolution of Hov’s hairstyle through pictures and video after the jump.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in 1990 in The Jaz’s (Jaz-O) The Originator videos sporting the Flat Top Fade.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z on the back cover of the Jaz’s album cover in 1991.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z on the set of his “I Can’t Get Wit That” Video sporting the baldie.

[pagebreak]

“I Can’t Get Wit That” video.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in “Dead Presidents” from his debut album Reasonable Doubt with the light ceasar haircut.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in 1998 in “The City is Mine” from his 2nd album In My Lifetime: Vol 1 sporting the dark ceasar hairstyle that he will wear for a decade plus.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z’s Rhapsody commercial where he replicates all of his album covers. Jay stated that this commercial was so easy for him because he has not changed his look in such a long time.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z with Beyonce in St. Tropez in 2009 during the time when he was recording The Blueprint 3. This may have been the beginning of Jay-Z’s tradition of not cutting his hair while recording.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in 2009 with his hair longer than usual.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z in “The Death of Autotune” from his 2010 Blueprint 3 album rocking the “unruly hair” look.

[pagebreak]

Jay-Z on the cover of May 2011’s SKY Magazine. Jay really owns the look in this picture. His unkempt hair suits him. Jay is working on his upcoming collaborative Watch The Throne album with Kanye West.

Also On Global Grind: