THE MOST TRENDTASTIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Charlie The Zombie Bit My Finger!

The ever famous Charlie Bit My Finger YouTube video has been remixed, in a scary way, for a film festival. If you think that this is just another cute little spoof, think again. This one minute, forty-one second horror film tracks a zombie named Charlie as he bites and chases humans in their home.

The premise of the video is “Anyone can upload, Few can direct.” This little bit of info plus the horrifying greatness of the ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ short film is enough to get people out of their homes and to the festival.

