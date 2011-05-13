Sexy Sofia Vergara Will Be Rolling Her R’s As The New Face Of CoverGirl Cosmetics (PHOTOS)

Emmy nominated Colombian actress Sofia Vergara has been named the new face of CoverGirl Cosmetics, joining ranks with Drew Barrymore, Queen Latifah, Dania Ramirez, Taylor Swift and Ellen Degeneres.

The “Modern Family” star and curvy Latina revealed the details via her Twitter and Facebook pages yesterday.

“Hola! Can’t hold this secret any longer!” Vergara gushed. “I am the new @COVERGIRL…I’m so honored to be part of this amazing group of women. There’s a cover girl in all of us.”

“When you grow up, you look up to girls in the magazines, and you never think you’re going to be that pretty, or that well made-up, or that glamorous,” Vergara told People recently. “Latin girls can relate to me, see what I’m wearing, see my makeup, my hairstyle.”

The above photograph was taken on the shoot for her campaign which will debut in January 2012. In the photo, Vergara is wearing Armani Prive.

