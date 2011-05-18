Schwarzenegger Family Photo! Arnold Poses With Love Child’s Mom And Maria’s Son!

TMZ posted a picture of Arnold, his mistress and a child that appears to be Christopher Schwarzenegger in front of a Christmas tree around the same time Arnold found out about his love child. Christopher Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena‘s son are just 6 days apart. Christopher was born on 9/27/97 while his love child was born on 10/2/97.

Let’s face it, Arnold Schwarzenegger has damaged the lives of his entire family by the revelation of an illegitimate son by his housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. At the end of the day, shattered lives is what happens when you cheat during on your wife. I’ll admit I’ve cheated before and I’ve seen what cheating does to a person’s heart. Let me just say it’s not pretty.

Arnold hurt numerous people, a couple of them no one seems to be talking about and that is his bastard love child, Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Arnold’s kids have both made statements via their Twitter, with the most moving coming from Patrick. Patrick tweeted, “Some days you feel like shit, some days you want to quit and just be normal for a bit, yet i love my family till death do us apart. “

Patrick lives a life of constant attention, because of his parents, a budding modeling career and now he has to deal with his father cheating on his mother. That’s a lot for a 17-year-old kid to deal with, we can only imagine how many thoughts are going through his mind.

His sister Katherine also sent a tweet saying, “This is definitely not easy but I appreciate your love and support as i begin to heal and move forward in life. I will always love my family!”

My heart goes out to the entire Schwarenegger family, I know it’s hard for them to deal with.

—BlogXilla

