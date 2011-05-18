Mildred Baena: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Alleged Baby Mama Shower! (PHOTOS)

The picture of just who Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s alleged mistress Mildred Baena really is, is begining to take form as we learn new details about the affair.

Mildred and Maria were pregnant at the same time and things got out of control when Arnold fired Mildred as a housekeeper in an effort to save his marriage.

According to reports, “Mildred was furious that the father of her 14-year-old son would callously fire her from her job after decades of loyal service,” and she threatend to go public about 4 weeks ago. She told friends that she wanted to go public and tell her secret – the secret that she kept to herself for 14 years.

It was first reported that Arnold told Maria Shriver about his love child in January, however going public drew more attention to an already messy series of events.

TMZ reports that Mildred Baena was a housekeeper/assistant for the family for more than 20 years. Her jobs included cleaning, laundry, cooking and other chores. During the day, one of her duties were to have unprotected sex with Arnold while Maria was away. Although she never slept over, they would have sex all over the house and never got caught.

Eventually Mildred got pregnant and kept the child a secret from Arnold until the child was a toddler. Then, Arnold started treating Mildred very generously.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s alleged mistress Mildred Baena’s pregnant photos.

