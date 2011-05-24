Florence Welch Looks Crazy, Sexy, Cool In Nylon (PHOTOS)

Singer and slinky beauty Florence Welch is on the cover of the latest issue of Nylon magazine and she sure does look stunning!

Welch, known for her haunting vocals as lead singer of Florence + The Machine and for her eclectic fashion sense, is the downtown New York magazine’s music issue cover star. Dressed in striped short shorts, a knitted sweater and gold sleeves, Florence looks effortlessly cool.

In the issue, Welch talks about her emotional connection to music and her first European tour with MGMT.

“It’s funny because I’m not actually very good at saying how I feel in person,” Welch revealed. “I think songwriting is a way for me to deal with my own emotional failings in life. When I’m making a song, it’s almost as if I can express how I feel. It’s almost as if, to get a message across to one person, you have to sing it to a couple of thousand.”

