Paris, Prince and Blanket Jackson Get Sippy Sippy At Starbucks (PHOTOS)

Michael Jackson‘s children are growing up fast. Prince, 14, Paris, 13, and Blanket, 9, stopped by a local Starbucks after school where the older Jackson kids were both wearing their school uniforms. They looked like normal teens as they enjoyed their Starbucks under the hot California sun. Prince rocking red Nike’s and Paris rocking red Converse did their best to ignore the paparazzi. Prince’s iPod never left his ears while Paris stayed occupied on her cell phone, occasionally making faces at the paps, something she must’ve learned from her dad.

Michael Jackson’s kids stop at Starbucks after school.

Michael Jackson with Paris and Prince back in the day.

