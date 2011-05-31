“I Was 15 When I Was Raped”

I was 15 when I was sexually assaulted.

Now 12 years later, at 27, I have been delivered from my pain and because of that I have created the Angel Wings Foundation, which funds programs that give shelter to women and girls who have been abused. This past weekend I held my annual event for the foundation in the Hamptons which was a huge success. In the US 1.3 women (ages 18 and over) in the US are forcibly raped each minute.

PHOTOS: Jessica White Is An Angel In The Hamptons

That translates to 78 per hour, 1,871 per day, or 683,000 year and does not include pre-teens and children. The work that we do will not stop because of the success we had raising money, it will inspire us to do more.

I, like many other women, know how it feels to be sexually abused at such a young age. You feel dirty and like you will never be the same again. In the darkest hour you must try to find the light. One must glorify the thing that can destroy us.

In situations that don’t make sense, to me it just goes to show how God would use evil to help save other people, as it has me. After I looked in the mirror after 12 years I realized how much this has affected my life, but I am a warrior, and nothing will stop me from living a life of happiness and health.

The healing process is long and strenuous, but it can be completed and I am a living example of that. I am healed from the pain that I felt during much of my life, and I am committed more than ever to unite the voices of friends like Gabrielle Union, who was raped at 19 years old, and millions of others who have been victims of abuse to come forth in this fight so we can work together and stop this once and for all.

The more we speak about it and the more we support each, I know we will be okay.

—Jessica White

Jessica White is a supermodel and actress who has modelled for Sports Illustrated, Victoria’s Secret, Chloé, Gap, Maybelline and many more.

[pagebreak]

Model Jessica White attends the 2011 Angel Wings Foundation benefit at Georgica on May 29, 2011 in Wainscott, New York.

[pagebreak]

Model Jessica White attends the 2011 Angel Wings Foundation benefit at Georgica on May 29, 2011 in Wainscott, New York.

[pagebreak]

Model Jessica White attends the 2011 Angel Wings Foundation benefit at Georgica on May 29, 2011 in Wainscott, New York.

Also On Global Grind: