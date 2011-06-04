Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: Countin’ Their Stacks and Her Name Ain’t Kat! (PHOTOS)

After only a six month relationship, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries have jumped into a quickie engagement and already announced they would be getting married sometime this summer. With a wedding just around the corner it’s only fitting that these two money machines should want to protect their goods and it’s now being reported that both are equally in favor of a prenup.

They’ve both been quoted as saying “it’s the smart thing to do,” and they couldn’t be more right. With Kim K being reported as worth about $35 million and with the soon-to-be Mr. Kardashian taking in $3.2 million annually from the NJ Nets on top of a net worth of $8 million from his family, they both make bank.

For now, check out these pics of Kim heading to Barry’s Bootcamp in LA on June 2, it’s important to stay in shape for your wedding.

