MAN DOWN! Other Photos That Ruined Lives (PHOTOS)

Anthony Weiner is going down. Thanks to the likes of Andrew Brietbart and his Biggovernment website, the New York Congressman’s days are numbered after the shirtless picture of Weiner continues making worldwide headlines.



STORY: Anthony Weiner Press Conference: “This Was Me Doing A Dumb Thing…I Am Not Resigning!”

This isn’t the first time a photo has taken down a public figure, anyone remember Olympic Gold winning medalist Michael Phelps’ bong picture, or the other Congressman who went shirtless, Rep. Christopher Lee?

STORY: Anthony Weiner Tweets A New Picture Of His Pussies (PHOTO)

Photos that made people run and hide for cover will never go away. Being ruined by a photo is something that no one (or very few people) ever gets over and now we can add Anthony Weiner to the list.

Take a look at some public figures whose lives were ruined over a snapshot.

[pagebreak]

The First To Do It:

You think Weiner was the first Congressman to take it off for a woman? Then you would be wrong. Rep. Christopher Lee from New York, sent this photo after responding to a personal ad from a woman on Craigslist.

[pagebreak]

The Immigration Minister:

In 2002, Shane Gibson was a member of the Parliament of the Bahamas as the Immigration Minister. In February 2007 after the death of Anna Nicole Smith, newspapers published photographs showing the famous model and Gibson in bed together embracing.

C’mon, Son! Once the papers got a hold of this pic it was a wrap for Gibson, it was perceived that the minister was having a sexual relationship Smith. Gibson resigned because of all the questions and rumors surrounding the nature of his relationship.

[pagebreak]

The Rentboy:

George Rekers, the anti-gay ordained Southern Baptist minister, was busted at the Miami International Airport with a twenty-year-old “rent boy.” Rekers hired the rent boy for his 10-day European vacation as a “travel assistant” and denies any impropriety.

The National Association for Research & Therapy of Homosexuality investigated Rekers actions which lead to the minister resigning from his post at NARTH. Rekers final words were, “I am not gay and never have been.”

[pagebreak]

Lewinskygate:

In 1998, everyone got to see it over and over again. The innocent 1996 embrace between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The uproar over Clinton’s revealed dalliance with Lewinsky would cripple his administration for the remainder of his presidency.

[pagebreak]

Babygate:

After denying he had a love child, John Edwards was photographed with his daughter.

[pagebreak]

Cheaters:

Gary Hart, the former United States Senator from Colorado, was a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the 1988 presidential election. But then rumors began to circulate that Hart was having an extramarital affair. Hart told reporters they should follow him and see what they find.

Turns out they found out that Hart was fooling around with another woman. Oops! After the story broke, photos surfaced of a woman sitting on Hart’s lap.The celebrity tabloid National Enquirer immediately published the photograph and within five days, Hart dropped out of the Presidential race.

[pagebreak]

Sanfordgate:

Governor Mark Sanford went missing and no one could find him. He told his staff that he would be hiking on the Appalachian Trail and while he was gone he did not answer 15 cell phone calls from his chief of staff Scott Englishwere. Come to find out, Sanford was chilling in Argentina with his mistress and here is the photo that soon after surfaced!

[pagebreak]

Phelpsgate:

Olympic Gold winning swimmer, Michael Phelps’ bong picture not only bruised his image, but he lost millions in endorsement deals. We still think Michael is going to make a comeback at the next Olympics though!

Also On Global Grind: