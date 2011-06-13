Drake Follows Rihanna All Over Canada, Lily Allen Is Pregnant And MORE! — RISE AND GRIND: MORNING MUSIC NEWS

Rihanna made a sexy pit stop in Toronto last week and her “What’s My Name” buddy Drake came out to surprise his hometown fans. Rihanna kept her Canadian leg of her “Loud” tour trekking and Drake followed her to Canada’s next big city, Montreal. [Rap-Up]

Lily Allen’s hopes and dreams arer finally coming true. After suffering from a devastating miscarriage last year, Lily Allen’s reps have confirmed that the UK singer is indeed pregnant. Congrats Lily! [PopCrush]

Kids say the darndest things and they also have the best reactions to all the crazy things adults do. Kids react to the crazy antics of Lady Gaga and it’s absolutely hilarious. [Idolator]

Britney Spears released the details of her highly anticipated “Femme Fatale” tour with Nicki Minaj. Britney Spears has a 22 song set lined up for her biggest fans. [Idolator]

Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman. She just wrapped up her judging gig on “American Idol,” she’s starring in a new international music reality television show, she’s been fighting her ex-hubby in court and she’s releasing a new fragrance called “Love & Light” on July 2nd. [PopCrush]

