Joss Stone Escapes Murder And Robbery Plot (PHOTO)

Joss Stone, the British popstar, has been targeted in an attempted robbery and murder plot. According to officials, two men were found with a rope and body bag near the popstar’s home in England.

As Reported By MSNBC:

Two men armed with swords have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to rob and kill British singer Joss Stone, according to reports.

Citing sources, Sky News said the suspects were found with rope and a body bag when they were stopped near her home in Cullompton, southwest England, on Monday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police Detective Inspector Steve Parker said: “The two men in custody had in their possession information relating to an individual in the Cullompton area and items which lead us to suspect that they may have intended to commit a criminal offence.”

Sky News reported that the suspects — aged 33 and 30 — were also carrying maps and aerial photos of Stone’s secluded property.