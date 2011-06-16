CLOSE
Ellie Goulding Takes A Spill On A Segway! (PHOTOS)

UK pop singer Ellie Goulding took a ride on a Segway while at the beach with friends. Ellie looked to be having a great time, posing for the cameras, chillin’ in the sun and riding around. 

But those Segways are pesky machines! 

In a blink of an eye, the singer seems to have a handle on driving the self-balancing electric vehicle. Then, both her and her friend hit the sand as they tumble off the segway!

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but we know Ellie would agree with us when we say it was a great laugh.

Check out the pictures of Ellie’s fall after the jump!

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway. 

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway. 

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway. 

Ellie Goulding and her friend tumble on the sand.

Ellie falls off the Segway as her friend looks on.

Ellie assures everyone she’s fine after her fall. 

