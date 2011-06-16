Ellie Goulding Takes A Spill On A Segway! (PHOTOS)

Seymone Kelly found her love for music and writing at a young age. Through both, she found her voice. She continued her love for writing by getting her Bachelor's Degree in English/Journalism. Besides that she has interned at Global Grind, Def Jam and Sony Music. She had her own radio show with three other host called "Student Union," in 2011 on DTF radio. Now she writes for two websites called respectthnext.com and aahiphop.com. On her personal blog, expressionofsound.wordpress.com she has her own short story series. Seymone published her first book through Kindred Soul Publications in March called "Kared and Shyann: A Harlem Love Affair." Part 2 of this series was published on August 18th. Seymone performs at open mics whenever she cans. Her poetry performances can be found on YouTube.com/harlemsongtress. She was apart of the Harlem Arts Festival in June 2016. She is determined and dedicated to making her dreams come true. She knows that one day it will all pay off.

UK pop singer Ellie Goulding took a ride on a Segway while at the beach with friends. Ellie looked to be having a great time, posing for the cameras, chillin’ in the sun and riding around.

But those Segways are pesky machines!

In a blink of an eye, the singer seems to have a handle on driving the self-balancing electric vehicle. Then, both her and her friend hit the sand as they tumble off the segway!

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but we know Ellie would agree with us when we say it was a great laugh.

Check out the pictures of Ellie’s fall after the jump!

[pagebreak]

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway.

[pagebreak]

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway.

[pagebreak]

Ellie Goulding takes a ride on a Segway.

[pagebreak]

Ellie Goulding and her friend tumble on the sand.

[pagebreak]

Ellie falls off the Segway as her friend looks on.

[pagebreak]

Ellie assures everyone she’s fine after her fall.

