Diddy & 9 Other Dope Hip-Hop Dads (PHOTOS)

In hip-hop, many rappers rhyme about absentee fathers. These hip-hop fathers, however, give meaning to the term father by taking fatherhood seriously.

From Diddy to Lil Wayne, hip-hop has quite a few exemplary fathers.

Diddy and his children can be seen all over. Diddy is pictured above with his sons Justin and Christian, twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, his step-son Quincy and long time on-again off-again lover Kim Porter.

We can’t forget about his adorable daughter Chance Combs, who always loves to sing to her superstar daddy.

50 Cent and his son Marquise pose for a photoshoot.

Will Smith and family, which includes children Will, Jaden and Willow, are stars.

Eminem is known for rapping about his daughter Hailie and even dedicated an entire song to her.

Lil Wayne is the father of four children including his kids Reginae and Dwayne Jr. shown above.

The Game is photographed with his daughter Cali Dream and one of his two sons.

T.I. and three of his four sons King, Major and Messiah smile happily.

Snoop Dogg is shown with wife, two sons Corde and Cordell and daughter Cori.

LL Cool J, father of four, poses with his family.

Master P, who has nine children, is photographed with his son Lil Romeo.

