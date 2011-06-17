Love The Look: Kelly Rowland’s “X Factor” Can Now Be Yours (PHOTOS)

Love the look? Get it now.

Kelly Rowland stepped out in style after day two of filming “The X-Factor” in Manchester. In a printed, A-line, Basso and Brooke dress, Ms. Kelly showed that she has legs for days. Her lace up booties make us wonder if she’s been wearing heels since the tender age of 13 like her longtime friend, Beyonce!

Not to mention the crazy cool accessories we see Kelly wearing. She has a chunky ring, a tubed bracelet and a colorful geometric chain that may be hard to match.

No worries, we’ve got the goods for you here. Just hit next.

[pagebreak]

This dress is has print all over and the same a-line skirt, just add belt.

Inca Trail Tie Back Dress by Mink Pink

Karmaloop

$92

[pagebreak]

Though this is a solid color, the keyhole and full, flirty skirt of the dress make it comparable to that of Kelly Rowland’s. Again, just add belt.

The Groupie Babydoll Dress by Style Stalker

Karmaloop

$169

[pagebreak]

Ms. Kelly’s geometric necklace adds a new dimension to her outfit.

This squarely embellished necklace is the vertical approach to Kelly’s chain.

Geometric Pin/Pendant on 24″ Chain in Turquoise with Gold finish

Girlprops.com

$14.99

[pagebreak]

Or try keeping the shape that Kelly creates with the ribbon-like chain on her necklace.

Tri Brick Box Necklace by 3.1 Phillip Lim

La Garconne

$195

[pagebreak]

As K-Row throws up the “X,” we catch a glimpse of her black, gem ring.

The Mother of Pearl Statement Ring is similar in size and shape to Kelly’s ring.

Mother of Pearl Statement Ring

Oasis

$20

[pagebreak]

Funk up the finger wear with this intricately detailed chunky ring by Max & Chloe.

Sku Green Cubic Zirconia Ring

Max&Chloe

$80

[pagebreak]

Kelly Rowland rocks a tubular bracelet.

Talk about loving the look, this may be the exact bracelet worn by Kelly.

Bullet Casing Cuff

Uncommon Goods

$162

[pagebreak]

Rectangular tubes are connected by cords in this bracelet to create an effect similar to that of the all metal bracelet that Kelly dons.

Mini Tube & Cord Bracelet by Madewell

Shopbop

$28

[pagebreak]

Kelly wears a thin, rounded belt.

This belt is almost identical to Kelly’s, but it has an interesting “bar” detail in the middle.

Gold Metal Bar Belt

TopShop

$55

[pagebreak]

ModCloth offers the same look and feel in their “Swoop, There It Is Belt.” This one has a winged embellishment.

Swoop, There It Is Belt

ModCloth

$24.99

[pagebreak]

Kelly’s platform, lace-up booties smash the military trend.

These are a nice little remix of Kelly’s booties but they are along the same lines as the ones she wore.

N.Y.L.A. : LONGBEACH – OLIVE

Heels.com

$109.99

[pagebreak]

Last but not least, take the laced up booties to another level with extra lacing.

Emi Lace Up Platform Booties by Ash

Shopbop

$95

