Khloe Kardashian And Crew Hit Vegas For The Big 2-7! (PHOTOS)

Birthday girl Khloe Kardashian along with Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom and Kris Humphries celebrated Khloe Kardashian’s 27th birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris on June 17, 2011.

An eyewitness said, “Khloe always dresses to impress and walked the red carpet wearing a silver beaded Taupe dress with beige Christian Louboutin heels, while hubby Lamar wore jeans and a button-up shirt. She posed for photographers and a large group of fans and told the media mob how much she loves the energy of Vegas and how excited she was to celebrate her birthday in Sin City.”

During the night Khloe got on the mic in the DJ booth and thanked party-goers for coming out for her birthday. She also made a shout-out to Kris Humphries and welcomed him to the family. Chateau’s servers presented Khloe with a birthday cake from Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Paris crafted into a large faux bottle of Khloe and Lamar’s fragrance Unbreakable and made entirely from sugar.

Check out photos from last night!

[pagebreak]

The Kardashians and Odoms celebrate Khloe’s 27th birthday in Vegas.

[pagebreak]

The crew celebrates Khloe’s birthday in Vegas.

[pagebreak]

Khloe and Lamar snuggle up in Las Vegas.

[pagebreak]

Khloe and Lamar celebrate Khloe’s birthday in Vegas.

[pagebreak]

Khloe and Lamar party it up in Vegas for Khloe’s birthday.

[pagebreak]

Kim and Kris snuggle up in Vegas.

[pagebreak]

Kim Kardashian celebrates Khloe’s birtday in Las Vegas.

[pagebreak]



Kim Kardashian hits the red carpet in Vegas.

Also On Global Grind: