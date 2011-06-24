TNT’s Saturday Morning Special: Top 5 Tracks Of The Week (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

What up world? It’s your man TNT with your Saturday Morning bowl of audio Wheaties (that’s weedies if your waking and baking). First off this week’s hottest record actually leaked last week, but 50 Cent‘s new joint “Outlaw” has spread faster then an Arizona wildfire. Maybe it’s because of his recent public feud with his label, the mighty Interscope. Whatever it is, this record is a “beast” in the club. 5th linked up with Tha Alumni’s producer Cardiak and the beat is that vintage G Unit flavor we need right now.

[pagebreak]

Partying with some model friends of mine this week at Marquee I bumped into this new Flo Ridarecord "Good Feeling." Let me tell you, when this song came on it seemed to send every woman in trance. Hips, booties and arms in the air all swaying to a BPM of about 120. Producer Avicii is responsible for this 3 minute audio orgy of beats and keys meshed with lyrics. Get ready for the ride. Flo Rida has taken hip-pop music to a new level with every album he's put out and this looks to be no different.

Big Up to the lil homie Mac Miller. This week he leaked a joint "Family First" which features Talib Kweli. If you're in the car or on the train, you need to turn this up. A lot of people still try and front on this talented young MC and I don't understand why. Maybe it's because he's the latest in this mass exodus of Caucasian MCs. Or maybe it's because he's from Pittsburgh. Whatever your problem may be, stop breathing on my man's neck so hard and peep the message in this track. Big up to Kweli for the crazy 16 bar co-sign.

If you haven't heard it yet Common's new leak "Summer Madness" is a problem. When you hear this, it will remind you of that vintage Common sound, like when he used to be called Common Sense. Producer No I.D. must have some serious bills due because his production credits are everywhere this summer including on this new Common "headnodda." This record is an ode to every hood where it gets "Hot" in the dead middle of summer. The message is simple, be easy and keep it safe out there.

Finally, Travis Porter caught my attention with their newest record “Birthday Girl” which features production by Bei Maejor. Sounds like Bei on the hook as well. This record should do well for Porter on the radio and in the clubs, both dance and strip, but especially the strip. Porter has a cult-like following of youngsters from the ATL to LA and this is just what they needed, a record that works everywhere. Until we read again.

—Brandon ‘TNT’ West

Producer, A&R, Promoter

Holla at him @tnt718

