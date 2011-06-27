CLOSE
Home

Nicki Minaj Is Bob-i-Licious On The Red Carpet At The 2011 BET Awards (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

Staying in her new lane with a black bob hair do, bootylicious rapper Nicki Minaj looked great on the red carpet at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Nicki wore a wine colored mini dress with her ultra short do. She accessorized her outfit with a pout, black boots and lace stockings.

Nicki also won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. 

After the break, see more Nicki!

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

nicki minaj

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close