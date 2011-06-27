Nicki Minaj Is Bob-i-Licious On The Red Carpet At The 2011 BET Awards (PHOTOS)

Staying in her new lane with a black bob hair do, bootylicious rapper Nicki Minaj looked great on the red carpet at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Nicki wore a wine colored mini dress with her ultra short do. She accessorized her outfit with a pout, black boots and lace stockings.

Nicki also won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

After the break, see more Nicki!

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

[pagebreak]

Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.

Also On Global Grind: