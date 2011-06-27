Nicki Minaj Is Bob-i-Licious On The Red Carpet At The 2011 BET Awards (PHOTOS)

Staying in her new lane with a black bob hair do, bootylicious rapper Nicki Minaj looked great on the red carpet at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Nicki wore a wine colored mini dress with her ultra short do. She accessorized her outfit with a pout, black boots and lace stockings.
Nicki also won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.
Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.
Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.
Nicki Minaj in a skin tight wine colored mini dress.
