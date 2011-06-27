MIDORI’S MONDAY MIXER: Kelly Rowland, Snoop, Keri Hilson And More At The “Creme of the Crop” Post BET Awards Celebration

GlobalGrind presents to you, Midori’s Monday Mixer. These are a collection of the hottest red carpet appearances, Hollywood parties and celebrity filled events.

There’s nothing better than the taste of a refreshing melon liqueur and there’s nothing better than looking at cool pics of your favorite celebrities. Enjoy a Midori Mixer every week!

We caught up with our favorite stars at the 5th anniversary “Creme of the Crop” post BET awards dinner celebration last night in California. Kelly Rowland, Jojo and Keri Hilson were just a few of the stunning stars who graced the black carpet.

Above: JoJo attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Go to the next page for more pics!

[pagebreak]

Kelly Rowland attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Snoop Dogg attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Ne-Yo attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Toni Braxton attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Keri Hilson attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Rapper Flo Rida and model Melyssa Ford attend the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

[pagebreak]

Patti LaBelle attends the 5th anniversary ‘Creme of the Crop’ post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Also On Global Grind: