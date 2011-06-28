Tia Mowry Welcomes A Baby Boy! (PHOTOS)

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed the newest addition to their family, a beautiful healthy baby boy!

Tia and Cory have been married for two years and this is their first child together.

The couple told US Weekly, “We are both so excited to be parents. We have been wanting this for a long time.”

Tia missed walking the green carpet with fellow castmates of “The Game” at the 2011 Bet Awards due to her pregnancy.

Tia’s pregnancy was also filmed by The Style Network for a series that is due out later this year.

Congratulations to the couple, we couldn’t be happier for the two!

Check out some photos of the Tia while she was pregnant on the next few pages.

Tia with her sister Tamera at her baby shower.

Tia decided to strip all her clothes away to show the beauty of her pregnancy.

Tia looked absolutely beautiful pregnant.

Tia and her husband Cory have just welcomed their first child.

A very pregnant Tia Mowry takes a stroll with husband Cory Hardrict.

Tia Mowry and husband Cory welcome a baby boy.

