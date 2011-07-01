Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe A Bad Sister, Kim & Mama Kris Shop Till They Drop And MORE! — KICKIN’ IT WITH THE KARDASHIANS

Seymone Kelly found her love for music and writing at a young age. Through both, she found her voice. She continued her love for writing by getting her Bachelor's Degree in English/Journalism. Besides that she has interned at Global Grind, Def Jam and Sony Music. She had her own radio show with three other host called "Student Union," in 2011 on DTF radio. Now she writes for two websites called respectthnext.com and aahiphop.com. On her personal blog, expressionofsound.wordpress.com she has her own short story series. Seymone published her first book through Kindred Soul Publications in March called "Kared and Shyann: A Harlem Love Affair." Part 2 of this series was published on August 18th. Seymone performs at open mics whenever she cans. Her poetry performances can be found on YouTube.com/harlemsongtress. She was apart of the Harlem Arts Festival in June 2016. She is determined and dedicated to making her dreams come true. She knows that one day it will all pay off.

Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner visited Vera Wang’s boutique in search of the perfect wedding dress for Kim.

The details haven’t been told to the public yet, but every detail is still in the works.

We have seen Kim working out quite a bit and she even dyed her hair for her big wedding day. Her sister Khloe Kardashian even showed up at the shop to help out.

Later on that day though, Kim tweeted this yesterday to her sister as Khloe enjoyed herself at Rihanna‘s concert in L.A.

Khloe didn’t seem to care, because she wrote on her blog, “Hi dolls! Last night I attended the Rihanna concert with Rob, Malika and some friends in Anaheim. It was INCREDIBLE!!!! She is just so talented and has such an amazing energy on stage. Definitely one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. #RihannaNavy was in full effect.”

So it seems like Khloe enjoyed the concert with her brother and best friend!

In other Kim news, it is said that she will meet with her fiance Kris Humphries‘ family and share her wedding details with them!

Check out the pictures of Khloe at Rihanna’s concert and Kim, Khloe and Kris dress shopping on the following pages.

[pagebreak]

Khloe smiles at the camera while at the Rihanna concert.

[pagebreak]

A candid shot of Khloe at the concert.

[pagebreak]

Khloe heads into the store to meet her mom and sister.

[pagebreak]

Khloe rocks out with a red dress and shades.

[pagebreak]

Kim getting out of her car heading inside to Vera Wang’s boutique.

[pagebreak]

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian hold hands while shopping.

[pagebreak]

Kris and Kim in the Vera Wang boutique.

[pagebreak]

Kris Jenner, Vera Wang and Kim chat it up inside the shop.

[pagebreak]

Kim looks very happy to be going dress shopping.

