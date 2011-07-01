Patrick Stump & Lupe Fiasco Got Love For “This City” (NEW MUSIC)

Patrick Stump teamed up with rap genius Lupe Fiasco for a salute to their hometown in “This City.”

Both natives of Chicago, the artists exude a natural appreciation for the place that made them. Patrick sings over a pop-rock beat, “I was born and raised here, I got it made here, and if I have my way I’m gonna stay here, for life.”

The track doesn’t just praise the positives of the city, but sheds light on what also needs improvement. Known for his politically-motivated lyrics, Lupe eloquently critques Chi-town’s economic and social downfalls, but he still points out that “despite all the above I love this city.”

The single is a cut from the Former Fall Out Boys’ upcoming solo album Soul Punk. Take a listen below!

