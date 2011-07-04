Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Is All Grown Up! (PHOTOS)





Tom Cruise‘s adopted son, Connor, is growing into a handsome young man.

Connor was spotted on the beach yesterday with the family, taking a swim in the ocean in celebration of his father’s 49th birthday.

Connor is the second son of Tom and his former second wife, Nicole Kidman. Kidman and Cruise met on the set of their film Days of Thunder and were married on December 24, 1990. The couple adopted their first child, Isabella Jane and later, Connor Antony. In February 2001, the couple separated.

Since then, Tom married Katie Holmes and the couple had a daughter together, Suri Cruise in April 2006.

Check out pictures of Connor on the beach for the 4th of July weekend!

[pagebreak]

Connor Cruise on the beach celebrating his father’s 49th birthday.

[pagebreak]

Connor Cruise on the beach celebrating his father’s 49th birthday.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Connor Cruise on the beach celebrating his father’s 49th birthday.

Connor Cruise on the beach celebrating his father’s 49th birthday.

[pagebreak]

Connor Cruise on the beach celebrating his father’s 49th birthday.

Also On Global Grind: