Rep. Shelia Jackson And Other Horrible Bosses (PHOTOS)

How would you describe your boss?

Defining a bad boss is difficult, because everyone has their own opinion. Is he or she selfish, hypocritical, irritating, spiteful, a poor communicator or useless?

Democrat Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas has regularly appeared in Washingtonian Magazine’s list of the “Best of Worst of Congress.” She is serving her ninth term as a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Sheila Jackson Lee is known for referring to certain staff members as “stupid mother f****ers.”

If your boss is as bad as Rep. Shelia Jackson, than you got a load on your hands.

Try to release some stress today and see more “Horrible Bosses” when it hits theaters! The film stars big names like Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey.

Three friends conspire to murder their awful bosses when they realize they are standing in the way of their happiness.

This comedy and action-packed crime film will have you laughing and in suspense about what is going to happen next.

Take a look at some celebrities who would be horrible bosses!

Master Chef:

Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef with a temper out of this world. Even though he has numerous cooking shows and over a dozen recipe books, he is noted for his use of profanity and hurting people’s feelings.

The Apprentice:

Omarosa Manigult-Stallwortg is known for being in the spotlight in 2004 after becoming a participant in “The Apprentice,” where she became the “woman America loved to hate.”

Actor:

“Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen lashed out at the show’s co-creator Chuck Lorre during an interview in February. CBS and Warner Bros. announced that they would cancel the rest of the season of the hit sitcom. Sheen added, “You can tell him [Lorre] one thing. I own him.”

Socialite:

Paris Hilton, singer and model has a criminal record that is out of this world dating back to 2006. On September 21, 2010, while traveling to a press conference in Tokyo to promote fashion and fragrance lines, she and her sister Nicky were stopped by immigration officers at Narita Airport, Japan because of her conviction for drug possession a day earlier.

Stolen Spotlight

Taylor Swift won “Best Female Video” award at the 2009 MTV (VMA’s) Video Music Awards and during her acceptance speech, Kanye West took the mic from her and proclaimed “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time,” totally disrespecting Swift.

American Idol:

Simon Cowell is the mastermind behind “American Idol,” but really known for his standards. He finds a new and creative way to insult everyone that competes on the show.

CEO:

Co-founder and CEO of Equity Group Investments Sam Zell owns a number of media outlets including the LA Times, where he was sued by current and former employees for poorly managing the company.

Nickname: Chainsaw Al:

In 1994, Al Dunlap, former CEO of Scott Paper and Sunbeam fired 11,200 employees in 20 months; while pocketing $100 million in stocks and salary.

