CLOSE
Home

Yao-Zers!!! Yao Ming Retires From The NBA! (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

Yao Ming has decided to retire after eight seasons in the NBA.

According to the Huffington Post:

“The Houston Rockets star center reportedly informed the league office within the past two days. Yao, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, has only played in five games since the 2008-09 season due to injuries.

The 7-foot-6 center became a restricted free agent on July 1. Yao, 30, suffered a stress fracture to his left ankle back in December. The injury required season-ending surgery. He averaged 19 points and 9.2 rebounds throughout his career.”

This story is still developing, but check out some Yao Ming pictures after the jump!

[pagebreak]

Yao on the Houston Rockets.

[pagebreak]

Yao about to make a jumpshot.

[pagebreak]

Yao on the basketball court.

Yao Ming

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close