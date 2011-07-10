Paula Patton Brings Sexy Back In Miami (PHOTOS)

The beautiful Paula Patton, talented actress and wife of the sexy soulful Robin Thicke hit the beach with her hubby yesterday, July 9, down in Miami.

Paula, who gave birth just over a year ago looks fabulous, sexy, and good enough to eat. She strutted her hot bikini bod in and out of the water in a black string bikini that barely covered her up, but we’re not hating.

The couple is in Miami this weekend for the 15th annual American Black Film Festival. The festival is comprised of numerous events created to uplift and inspire the Black flim community. Sounds like a good reason to be in Miami!

Check the pics of the lovebirds on the beach!

[pagebreak]

Paula Patton in Miami.

[pagebreak]

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke in Miami.

[pagebreak]

Paula Patton in Miami.

[pagebreak]

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke in Miami.

Also On Global Grind: