Miranda Kerr Dishes On Natural Childbirth: “I Thought I Was Going To Die” (PHOTOS)

Australian beauty Miranda Kerr graces the cover of InStyle Australia this month and the Victoria’s Secret Angel dishes on everything from modeling to childbirth, to what it’s like being Orlando Bloom‘s main squeeze.

Miranda looks absolutely gorgeous in a spread of eye popping summer ensembles.

Miranda gave birth to her son Flynn in January and is already looking better than ever.

“I can live with my body not being in shape if I have a healthy son. It’s worth it,” Miranda told InStyle.

Miranda was seen this weekend getting fit and running with her Victoria’s Secret supermodel friend Heidi Klum in New York City, so it looks like she’s still working out her post baby bod.

Miranda also shared the pain of natural childbirth. “I actually thought I was going to die at one point and left my body. I was looking down on myself, the pain was so intense. I kept thinking, ‘How do women do this?'” Kerr recalls. “But if other women have done this, I can do it too. I was determined.”

Miranda shows off her stuff in a bathing suit.

Miranda Kerr is a beauty in a straw hat and dress.

Miranda Kerr shows off her legs.

Miranda Kerr is pretty in pink.

Miranda Kerr is the first Australian to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Miranda Kerr sizzles by the pool.

Miranda Kerr gets glam in a green babydoll dress.

Miranda Kerr and Heidi Klum jogging in New York City.

Miranda Kerr and Heidi Klum caught up while running.

