Margiela, Nike, Supreme & Jewelry, OH MY! — GEAR OF THE DAY

Same topic, but new gear. In today’s Gear of The Day we have you covered with all of the dope things coming soon and out now. Who loves ya, baby?
Kicks
Who: Maison Martin Margiela
What: High Top Sneakers
Where: Maison Martin Margiela retailers worldwide
When: Spring/Summer 2012 Collection
GG Certified: The brand once again manages to add interesting and innovative color options, as well as materials to their footwear collection. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for almost a year; it will definitely be worth every second.
[pagebreak]
Original Fake x Supreme Shirt
[pagebreak]
Shirt
Who: Supreme x Original Fake
What: Collaboration T-shirt
Where: Original Fake Japan Store
When: July 16th, 2011
GG Certified: The combination of two of streetwear’s heaviest heavyweights into one shirt is guaranteed to be the most sought after release this summer. Kaws uses his signature style to spell out the Supreme logo. Set your Ebay account to rapid fire because, as of now, this is a Japan-only release.
[pagebreak]
Maison Martin Margiela
[pagebreak]
Chicks Kicks
Who: Nike
What: “Purple Lace” Air Rift
Where: Nike Stores
When: Now
GG Certified: Probably one of Nike’s most comfortable shoes. Not only does it come in women’s sizes but in fun purple and lace. Comfort and style rolled in one is always a plus!
[pagebreak]
Hardwear
Who: Jewel Heritage
What: “Jewel Of The Nile” Collection
Where: Ellesse Heritage pop-up in the UK.
When: Now
GG Certified: Inspired by a multi-cultural heritage rooted in the Middle East, these jewels are perfect to be worn out on the Lower East Side of NYC.
[pagebreak]
Jewel Heritage’s “Jewel Of The Nile” Collection