Margiela, Nike, Supreme & Jewelry, OH MY! — GEAR OF THE DAY

Same topic, but new gear. In today’s Gear of The Day we have you covered with all of the dope things coming soon and out now. Who loves ya, baby?

Kicks

Who: Maison Martin Margiela

What: High Top Sneakers

Where: Maison Martin Margiela retailers worldwide

When: Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

GG Certified: The brand once again manages to add interesting and innovative color options, as well as materials to their footwear collection. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for almost a year; it will definitely be worth every second.

Original Fake x Supreme Shirt

Shirt

Who: Supreme x Original Fake

What: Collaboration T-shirt

Where: Original Fake Japan Store

When: July 16th, 2011

GG Certified: The combination of two of streetwear’s heaviest heavyweights into one shirt is guaranteed to be the most sought after release this summer. Kaws uses his signature style to spell out the Supreme logo. Set your Ebay account to rapid fire because, as of now, this is a Japan-only release.

Maison Martin Margiela

Chicks Kicks

Who: Nike

What: “Purple Lace” Air Rift

Where: Nike Stores

When: Now

GG Certified: Probably one of Nike’s most comfortable shoes. Not only does it come in women’s sizes but in fun purple and lace. Comfort and style rolled in one is always a plus!

Hardwear

Who: Jewel Heritage

What: “Jewel Of The Nile” Collection

Where: Ellesse Heritage pop-up in the UK.

When: Now

GG Certified: Inspired by a multi-cultural heritage rooted in the Middle East, these jewels are perfect to be worn out on the Lower East Side of NYC.

Jewel Heritage’s “Jewel Of The Nile” Collection

