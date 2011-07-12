Is Facebook Getting Ready To Enter The Music Game? (PHOTOS)

Mashable is reporting that Facebook may be getting ready to launch a new music feature called ‘Vibes.’

The UK-based newspaper quoted software engineer Jeff Rose, who discovered the code while poking around Facebook’s video chat service which was launched last week.

PHOTOS: Facebook Teams Up With Skype

Wrote Rose on his blog:

“The video chat plugin, called peep, is what is downloaded now. At some point in the future they seem to be prepared to download another app though, called Facebook Vibes. I searched around to see what this is all about, and it seems that this is an unannounced feature that has yet to be released. The vibes app connects with a music download dialog in the page though, so I’m guessing that with this release we are seeing the seeds for Facebook’s upcoming music offering.”

As Facebook Video Chat is not called ‘Peep,’ it seems likely that any new music service could have a public name other than ‘Vibes.’

Earlier this year, some reports suggested Facebook would announce a tie-up with Spotify, the internet music service. Spotify has been active in Europe for nearly two years. It may be released in the States later this year.

SOURCE: Mashable

Also On Global Grind: