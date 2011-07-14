The Emmy Nominations Announced! Where Is Lea Michele? (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

The Emmy Nominations have been announced and Lea Michele is missing from the list of nominees.

Could this be one of the reasons why she’s “graduating” from the show? She shouldn’t be too sad though, Glee is nominated for Best Comedy.

below are the categories we are looking forward to the most!

Best Drama:

Boardwalk Empire

Friday Night Lights

Mad Men

Game of Thrones

Dexter

Best Actress in a Drama

Kathy Bates

Connie Britton

Maria Enos

Mariska Hargitay

Julianna Margilles

Elizabeth Moss

Best Actor in a Drama

Steve Buscemi

Kyle Chandler

Michael C. Hall

Jon Hamm

Hugh Laurie

Tim Olyphant

Best Actress, Comedy:

Eddie Falco

Amy Poheler

Tina Fey

Laura Linney

Melissa McCarthy

Best Actor in a Comedy

Alec Baldwin

Louis CK

Steve Carell

Johnny Golucky

Matt LaBlanc

Jim Parsons

Best Series, Comedy:

Big Bang

Glee

Modern Family

The Office

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

