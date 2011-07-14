The Emmy Nominations Announced! Where Is Lea Michele? (PHOTOS)

The Emmy Nominations have been announced and Lea Michele is missing from the list of nominees.
Could this be one of the reasons why she’s “graduating” from the show? She shouldn’t be too sad though, Glee is nominated for Best Comedy.
You can view a complete list of nominees by clicking here, below are the categories we are looking forward to the most!
Best Drama:
Boardwalk Empire
Friday Night Lights
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
Dexter
Best Actress in a Drama
Kathy Bates
Connie Britton
Maria Enos
Mariska Hargitay
Julianna Margilles
Elizabeth Moss
Best Actor in a Drama
Steve Buscemi
Kyle Chandler
Michael C. Hall
Jon Hamm
Hugh Laurie
Tim Olyphant
Best Actress, Comedy:
Eddie Falco
Amy Poheler
Tina Fey
Laura Linney
Melissa McCarthy
Best Actor in a Comedy
Alec Baldwin
Louis CK
Steve Carell
Johnny Golucky
Matt LaBlanc
Jim Parsons
Best Series, Comedy:
Big Bang
Glee
Modern Family
The Office
Parks and Recreation
30 Rock