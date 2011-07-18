Ben Folds Gets “Sleazy” For Ke$ha & Other Oddly Great Song Covers (VIDEOS)

Ben Folds‘ rendition of Ke$ha’s popular song “Sleazy” has inspired us to celebrate all the wonderful artists out there who make really dope covers of celebrity music.

Folds really had fun with the rising star’s hit song, harmonizing and even expanding the melodic arrangement a bit.

There are many great vocalists who have spiced up their favorite songs. Some of these include Karmin, the Wombats, Mar Variation and even little Maria Aragon.

Definitely check out these cool, fun versions of our favorite songs below.

In rare cases, dare we say it, the covers turn out as good, or better than, the original!

Karmin has covered many of our favorite hip-hop songs from “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj to “6 foot, 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne & Cory Gunz. In this video, she’s covering Chris Brown‘s hit “Look At Me Now.” Check it out!

Maria Aragon outdid the best of the best when she promptly covered Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Soon after the young star got to perform with Gaga, as well as sing in commercials. Check out her beautiful voice below!

You just have to love The Wombats! Watch them as they rock out to Jessie J’s “Price Tag.”

Their British rendition does the song justice. They are really talented, check it out below!

With a soft, angelic voice Mar Variation covers Lil Wayne‘s infamous anthem “Single.”

The song, which is originally half sung/half rapped by Weezy, sounds good being sung by a vocalist. Check it out below.

