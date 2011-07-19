Nicki Minaj Hits The Club With Boyfriend Safaree! (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj hosted a party Sunday at Georgia’s premiere nightclub Velvet Room and she didn’t look like the normally cheerful Nicki we all know.

Young Money’s first lady was paid an astounding $30,000 for her appearance, which lasted a whole fifteen minutes. Nicki did not want any photos to be taken of her and her entourage.

Ms. Minaj rocked a funky outfit wearing striped black and white leggings with an oversized yellow and pink shirt and a denim cap.

Nicki has been laying low since her altercation last week with her boyfriend Safaree.

Nicki’s boyfriend was in VIP with her and her entourage, but he stayed out of sight to avoid any photos.

Nicki ordered 12 cans of Red Bull, four bottles of Rose champagne, two bottles of Dom Pérignon, two bottles of Don Julio, two bottles of Grey Goose vodka and many more. Seems like she hiked up quite the bar tab in just 15 minutes in the Velvet Room!

