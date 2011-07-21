Pharrell Took Bottles & Models To The Library (PHOTOS)

Hip-hop virtuoso Pharrell Williams, fresh from launching Qream on the West Coast a few days ago, threw a party for the liquor brand at the New York Public Library last night in NYC.

PHOTOS: Pharrell Williams To Build $35 Million Community Center

The Virgina Beach native, who just unveiled plans for a multi-million dollar community center in his hometown, was joined by Selita Ebanks, DJ Khaled, Russell Simmons, Swizz Beatz, Tyson Beckford and Q-Tip, to list a few celebs who came out in support of the fascinating artist.

PHOTOS: Pharrell Gets Qreamy With Serena Williams In L.A.

After the break, more photos!

[pagebreak]

DJ Khaled last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

Swizz Beatz last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

Model Tyson Beckford last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

Q-Tip, Pharrell & Swizz Beatz last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

Selita Ebanks last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

Pharrell and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

[pagebreak]

DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz and Russell Simmons last night at the New York Public Library launch of Qream.

Also On Global Grind: