Syria Gets Bloody, 5 Protesters Gunned Down (PHOTO)

Syria has become a war zone in the last couple of weeks.

Just last Friday, Syrian security forces killed 32 people for their involvement in an anti-government protest. Today, at least five people were shot to death on the streets of Damascus.

As Reported By The Associated Press:

Firing bullets and tear gas, Syrian security forces killed at least five people Friday as hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters defied a massive security crackdown and flooded the streets of Damascus and other cities, activists said. Protesters held banners that read “Enough Killing!” and accused the Syrian regime of trying to terrify people into submission by stirring up sectarian strife. In the past week, a wave of sectarian bloodshed in the central city of Homs killed dozens, activists say. “They are trying to turn the conflict into a sectarian one, and we insist that it is not,” a protester told The Associated Press by telephone from the central city of Hama, asking that his name not be used out of fear for his personal safety.

SOURCE: AP

Click next to view photos of the intense protest demonstrations in Syria.

[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-regime protesters carry national flags and banners during a rally in the southern suburb of Maadamiya, Damascus, Syria.

[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-regime protesters carry a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad with an Arabic writing that reads, “Leave. We don’t trust you. You will leave and we will stay because Syria is ours. Enough of injustice and killing,” during a rally in the southern suburb of Maadamiya, Damascus, Syria.

[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-regime protesters carry national flags and banners during a rally in the southern suburb of Maadamiya, Damascus, Syria.

[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-regime protesters carry national flags and banners during a rally in the southern suburb of Maadamiya, Damascus, Syria.



[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-government protesters hang a banner in Arabic that reads “Thank you Al Jazeera and Shaam News Network,” apparently during a rally in the central city of Hama.



[pagebreak]

Syrian anti-regime protesters carry signs and banners during a rally in the southern suburb of Maadamiya, Damascus, Syria.



[pagebreak]

A young Syrian boy wants peace.

Also On Global Grind: