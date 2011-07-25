Will Kris Humphries Fit In With The Kardashian Men? (PHOTOS)

Although we love the Kardashian women, we gotta show love to the Kardashian men.

Kim Kardashian’s fiance Kris Humphries was in Vegas for his bachelor party and Lamar Odom, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian were all on hand to help Kris celebrate his last days as a single man.

Kris seems to be getting along great with the Kardashian men so far, but how well will he get along with them once he is officially married to Kim?

Since Scott is the stylish one of the bunch he can help Kris in that department, especially for his wedding tuxedo. Scott and Kris will be spending a lot of time together during double dates with Kourtney and Kim. He and Lamar have basketball in common and will be facing off during the NBA season. Rob is the partier of the crew, so he can take Kris for a night on the town.

Kris has hit the club with Rob, run up and down the court against Lamar and shared a smooch with Scott at the bachelor party; the big question is, what about Kim’s father figure Bruce Jenner?

Bruce openly admitted he was shocked when Kris initially brought up his desire to marry Kim.”At first I was kind of shocked – I’m always the last to know, if anybody has seen the show! He came to me first and at first I didn’t think he was serious. After a minute or so I realized he was serious. I thought, ‘I better talk to this guy!’ He’s a really good guy. He came to me and asked for her hand in marriage old school! I like this guy!”

We think Kris will fit in just fine with the Kardashian men!

Scott Disick is beau to Kourtney Kardashian and will help Kris Humphries out in the fashion department.

Kris and Scott share a kiss on the cheek during Kris’s bachelor party.

Lamar can share basketball stories with Kris while Khloe and Kim have girl talk.

Kris and Lamar party it up in Vegas.

Rob Kardashian is the one who will take Kris out for a night out on the town.

Rob hanging with Kris and Kim at Khloe’s birthday party.

Bruce Jenner is very protective of his girls and will be the hardest for Kris to impress.

Kim and Bruce are very close, so Kris better play his cards right.

