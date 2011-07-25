Nicki Minaj Takes Over MAC Makeup, Taylor Swift Loves Bruno Mars And MORE! — GLOBALGRIND’S HIP-POP WRAP UP

Every day there are tons of music related tidbits that float around the Internet, but how is one to know what’s good, what’s worth listening to and what everyone will be talking about tomorrow?

Well, you’re in luck, because GlobalGrind has rounded up some of the coolest, most buzzworthy musical information of the day and you can find it here all in one place.

INDUSTRY DEALS, MUSIC MOGULS, MONEY MAKERS: Nicki Minaj

WHAT: Nicki Minaj will be starring in the MAC Viva Glam Campaign.

The campaign, which raises money for curing and helping out with the AIDS disease, has already contributed $224 million to the cause.

Nicki wrote, “Can’t wait for my barbz & ken barbz to wear this new shade of lipstick! Wait til u see it! Sickening!!!!” Nicki is obviously not only a rapper, but a style icon as well.

[pagebreak]

VIDEOS & VISUALS: Christina Aguilera

WHAT: Christina’s voice has always been amazing and out of this world.

Nothing has changed and that was evident as Christina performed several of her hits at Red Rock in Denver on Friday.

Check out her spectacular performance of “Lady Marmalade” below:

[pagebreak]

HOT TOUR DATES: Bon Iver

WHAT: Bon Iver will be playing in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 29th.

The mastermind behind the distortion throughout Kanye West’s last album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and legendary in his own right, Bon Iver’s live performance this Friday is a must attend.

[pagebreak]

POWER COUPLE: Taylor Swift & Bruno Mars

WHAT: Taylor Swift would love to team up with Bruno Mars to collaborate on a track soon.

Recently at the Met Gala, she bumped into the fellow popular singer and expressed her desire to work with him. Looks like we’ll be seeing a hot new single from these two soon!

[pagebreak]

VIDEOS & VISUALS: Bow Wow

WHAT: Bow Wow is definitely in the limelight right now!

As he shines, he continues to showcase his talent, the talent not everyone gives him credit for.

In this new song and video “Sh*t On My Mind” he goes hard as he always does.

Check out what he has on his mind below!

Also On Global Grind: