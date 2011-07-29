The First Photos Of Lauryn Hill’s Sixth Child (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Lauryn Hill‘s baby pictures have hit the net as her kids Selah and Sarah hold their newborn baby brother.

In the photos you can see the older Selah, 12, handing the newborn to younger sister Sarah, who is only 3 years old.

This is Lauryn’s sixth child and she had a minor complication when the umbilical cord was wrapped around the child’s neck on July 23rd, 2011.

As of today, all is well and fine and the baby appears to look just like Lauryn Hill.

What an amazing day for the Hill family. Special props to BlackCelebKids.com for breaking the pictures. We thank y’all for sharing this blessing with the world.

Lauryn Hill’s newborn baby, born July 23rd, 2011.

