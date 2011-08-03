AnnaLynne McCord Is A Greek Goddess, Ashley Tisdale Is Ripped, Zac Efron Is Dapper And More! — THE BEST HIP-POP CELEB PHOTOS OF THE DAY

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

As we do each and every day, GlobalGrind brings you the best hip-pop celebrity photos of everything that’s happened in the past 24 hours.

We noticed that stars do the same normal things that we all do. They party, drink, kick it with the family and shop.

Just a week ago, AnnaLynne McCord was spotted on the set of 90210 dressed as a panther.

AnnaLynne McCord Is An Animal!

It seems the blonder bombshell just can’t get enough of playing dress up. Anna was all smiles dressed as a Greek goddess while filming in L.A.

Former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale was spotted leaving the gym, looking lean and mean.

Newly single Kristin Cavillari likes to keep fit as well, heading to the gym, iPod in hand. We wonder what she has on her workout playlist!

La La Vasquez and Michael Ealy posed on the set of Think Like A Man, which has been in production since June.

Zac Efron was in New Orleans shooting The Paperboy with Mathew McConaughey.

Rocking an army green jumpsuit, Maria Menounos hung out at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Launch Event in Los Angeles.

Cuba Gooding Jr was all smiles as he left dinner in in London.

Spending quality time with her kids in Soho, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted with her nanny by her side.

Romany Malco, Terrence J and Kevin Hart also joined Michael Ealy on the set of Steve Harvey’s adaptation Think Like A Man.

After a day of shopping and eating lunch, Sofia Vergara relaxed in her car.

Usually dapper, Scott Disick was spotted rather casual, rocking a grey tee, with his cash in hand.

